Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

CSL stock opened at $185.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.29.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

