Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,423,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

