Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 795,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $27,783,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

