Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $481,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $92,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 302.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.71. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

