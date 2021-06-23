TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$107.19.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$466,496,128. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 in the last quarter.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
