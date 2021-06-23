TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$107.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$466,496,128. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 in the last quarter.

TSE:TFII traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$112.00. The company had a trading volume of 142,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.23. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$44.64 and a 1 year high of C$116.84.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

