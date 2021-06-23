TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 79 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

TGSGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Danske downgraded shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data.

