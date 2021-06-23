The AES (NYSE:AES) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of The AES stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The AES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after buying an additional 680,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after buying an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.