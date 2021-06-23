The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report sales of $16.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $12.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $61.23 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million.

BPRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BPRN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

