The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.72

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.72 and last traded at $99.68, with a volume of 176212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.41.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

