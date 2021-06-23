The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.41.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BA traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600,266. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.80.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

