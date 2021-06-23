The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

CAKE stock opened at $53.36 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

