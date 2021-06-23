The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve Sells 14,562 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,720.

DSG stock opened at C$82.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.38. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$67.16 and a twelve month high of C$83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.93.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

