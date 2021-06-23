The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

GUT opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

