The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) to Sell

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PLLIF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PLLIF remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Wednesday. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

