The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Buy

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

