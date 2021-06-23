The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Northcoast Research

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target lifted by Northcoast Research from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of KR stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.54.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

