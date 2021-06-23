The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CAO Christopher J. Zecchini Sells 2,500 Shares

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.