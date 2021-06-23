The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Sells $4,130,100.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PGR opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.63.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in The Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 402,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.
About The Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
