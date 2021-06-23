The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Sells $4,130,100.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PGR opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.63.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in The Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 402,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.