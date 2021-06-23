The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $58,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. Research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

