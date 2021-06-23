The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 224,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 64,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $97,964.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $135,486 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 11,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,163. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

