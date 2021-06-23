The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.85. The9 shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 2,483,589 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCTY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The9 during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The9 in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

