Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $545.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

TMO opened at $492.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $343.19 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

