Thomas Michael Coughlin Purchases 1,000 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $13,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,716.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $226.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

