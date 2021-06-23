Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,275,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,212,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,916,318.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $1,369,600.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

