thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKA stock opened at €8.40 ($9.88) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.15. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.