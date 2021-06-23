Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Down 0.7%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). 19,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 188,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.40 ($0.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £199.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.13.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.