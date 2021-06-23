Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Director Sells $4,200,000.00 in Stock

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 135,325,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,326,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.89 million, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.02. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76.

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 856.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 130,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 1,485.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 153,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 1,047.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 196,734 shares during the period. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.