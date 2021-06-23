Tornado One Day Trading Volume Reaches $284,732.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Tornado has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.32 or 0.00137622 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $277,940.61 and approximately $284,732.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00112019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00173103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.89 or 1.00204836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

