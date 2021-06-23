TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the quarter. TPI Composites comprises about 1.1% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,741. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.27.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

