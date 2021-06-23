Traders Buy High Volume of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,197% compared to the typical volume of 111 call options.

MRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 232,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

