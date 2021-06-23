Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,513 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,815% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

