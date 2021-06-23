Tranche Finance (SLICE) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.04 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $124,458.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.26 or 0.00609645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00078189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039485 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

