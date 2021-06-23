Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Nigel Rogers Sells 25,000 Shares

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Nigel Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total value of £18,750 ($24,497.00).
Shares of TRT stock opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of £12.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.75. Transense Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.29).
