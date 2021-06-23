Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 7%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.15. 370,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,184,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 256,139 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 42,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 59.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

