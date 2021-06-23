TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.08.

TransUnion stock opened at $111.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.11. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $111.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

