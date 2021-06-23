Trifast (LON:TRI) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital raised Trifast to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday.

Get Trifast alerts:

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.71. Trifast has a 52-week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £197.25 million and a P/E ratio of -42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.35%.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.