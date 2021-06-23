TRON Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $1.20 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001448 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.