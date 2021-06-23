Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $57.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 238,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,570,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 91.4% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 127,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.