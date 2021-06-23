Truist Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $130.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.94.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 225.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $218,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.