Truist Securities Increases Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KIM. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 81,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

