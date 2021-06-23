Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 2,166 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after buying an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 12,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 311,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,941,861. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

