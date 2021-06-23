TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Sells $41,861.70 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.