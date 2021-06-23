UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 70.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,006,226.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

