UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Five Below worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.09. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

