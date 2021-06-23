UBS Group AG Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Impinj were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

