UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 91,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 193,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

