UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 237,153 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of BDJ opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

