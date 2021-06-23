UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MONRY stock remained flat at $$69.90 during trading on Wednesday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

