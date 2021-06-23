UBS Group Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €184.00 ($216.47).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €179.95 ($211.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €176.16. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

