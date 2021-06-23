uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18 million-19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,197. The stock has a market cap of $305.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.